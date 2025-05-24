British MP says dangerous foreign criminals must not be protected

A British legislator Chris Philp says the country’s Human Rights Law must be amended to allow Parliament to decide who stays in the United Kingdom because judges are passing judgments that protect dangerous foreign criminals at the expense of locals.

Philp, a former minister in the Conservative government, is currently the Shadow Minister for Home Affairs.

He cited the case of a Zimbabwean paedophile who failed to be deported as one of the cases where a judge had protected a foreign criminal.

“There was a Zimbabwean paedophile who failed to be deported back to Zimbabwe. A judge—I think using article 3, not article 8—said no, the paedophile could not be sent back to Zimbabwe in case he faced some hostility back in Zimbabwe. What about the rights of children in the United Kingdom to be protected from paedophiles? What about the rights of British citizens to be protected from foreign national offenders? That is why we need to repeal the Human Rights Act in relation to immigration matters. That is why it is in our Bill, and I call on the Government to support it”.

The name of the paedophile was protected but he is said to be a white Zimbabwean, born in Zimbabwe. His mother is a British citizen.

He moved to the UK with his mother in October 2017 at the age of 16 and was convicted in 2017 and 2018 of offences involving sexual offences against children and the distribution and possession of indecent images of children.

(125 VIEWS)