British legislator asks why the UK lifted sanctions on Owen Ncube and Sanyatwe

A British legislator who has been a strong critic of Zimbabwe has asked the United Kingdom government on what grounds they removed sanctions against Owen Ncube, Isaac Moyo, Godwin Matanga, Anselem Sanyatwe and Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

The United Kingdom lifted sanctions on the four, who were involved in the security sectors of the country, on 27 May.

Responding to a question by Baroness Hoey, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), Lord Collins of Highbury, who is also the Deputy Leader of the House of Lords, said that the four were removed from the UK Sanctions list because they are no longer in the positions that they held when they were designated in 2021.

Owen Ncube was once Minister of State Security and is now the Provincial Affairs Minister for the Midlands.

Isaac Moyo was also the director general of the Central Intelligence Organisation but has since retired.

Godwin Matanga was chief of police and has also retired.

Anselem Sanyatwe was commander of the Presidential Guard before being promoted to Ambassador to Tanzania. He was appointed commander of the Zimbabwe National Army but has since been moved to Minister of Sport.

Lord Collins added: “The revocations follow a similar move from the European Union in February 2025, when they delisted their last remaining entity (ZDI) whilst renewing their existing Zimbabwe sanctions framework. The US also removed a number of designations in March 2024.”

(44 VIEWS)