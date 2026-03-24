Britain says amendment of the Zimbabwean Constitution is a sovereign, legislative matter for Zimbabwe to decide

Britain says amendment of the Zimbabwe constitution is a sovereign, legislative matter for Zimbabwe to determine.

This was said by Minister of State ( Development) Baroness Chapman of Darlington in response to a question by Lord Alton of Liverpool on what representations Britain had made to the Government of Zimbabwe following reports that those opposed to proposals to extend the Presidential term in Zimbabwe to 2030 are being targeted with violence and intimidation.

Several opposition leaders have been arrested or detained for allegedly opposing Amendment Bill No 3.

The bill seeks to, among other issues, extend the presidential term from 5 to 7 years and also to allow Members of Parliament to elect the president instead of the president being elected by the people.

Baroness Chapman said the British embassy in Harare continues to monitor closely reports of harassment of individuals and groups expressing opposition to proposed changes to the Constitution.

“Officials remain in contact with the Government of Zimbabwe, civil society organisations and other stakeholders as part of our ongoing engagement on these matters,” she said. “Amendment of the Zimbabwean Constitution is a sovereign, legislative matter for Zimbabwe to determine. At the same time, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association are fundamental components of any functioning democracy.

“Political parties, civil society and journalists in Zimbabwe should be able to operate without harassment. We underline the importance of transparent, inclusive and lawful processes, and of ensuring that political space remains open and protected.”

Zimbabweans are divided on the extension of the presidential term with those supporting the amendment being accused of fighting for their personal interests and not those of the nation.

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