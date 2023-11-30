Bonyongwe removed from US sanctions list

Former Zimbabwe intelligence boss Happyton Bonyongwe who also served as Justice Minister for less than two months has been removed from the United States sanctions list.
Bonyongwe, a former army brigadier who served as the central intelligence Organisation boss from 2002, was appointed Justice Minister in October 2017 a month before President Robert Mugabe was forced to resign following intervention by the military.
He was placed on the US sanctions list in 2008.
Below are some of those still on the sanctions list.
|
Name
|Address
|Type
|Program(s)
|List
|ALLAN GRANGE FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|AUCHENBURG FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|BAMBOO CREEK FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|BOURNE FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|CHIMUKA, Obey
|25 Northolt Bluffhill
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|CHINAMASA, Monica
|6B Honeybear Lane
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|CHINAMASA, Patrick
|6B Honeybear Lane
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|CHIWEWE, Willard
|Private Bag 7713; Causeway
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|COLD COMFORT FARM TRUST CO-OPERATIVE
|7 Cowie Road, Tynwald
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|COMOIL (PVT) LTD
|2nd Floor, Travel Plaza; 29 Mazoe St.; Box CY2234, Causeway
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|CORBURN 13 FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|DIVINE HOMES
|31 Kensington; Highlands
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|EIRIN FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|EYRIE FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|FAMBA SAFARIS
|4 Wayhill Lane; Umwisdale
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|FOSSIL AGRO
|42 McChlery Avenue; Eastlea
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|FOSSIL CONTRACTING
|5 Loreley Crescent
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|FOUNTAIN FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|HARMONY FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY
|14 Austin Road; Coventry Road; Workington
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|KASUKUWERE, Savior
|78 Enterprise Road; Chisipite
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|LITTLE CONNEMARA 1 FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|LOCHINVAR FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|LOT 3A OF DETE VALLEY FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|LOTHAIN FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|M & S SYNDICATE (PVT) LTD.
|First Floor, Victory House, 88 Robert Mugabe Road
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MAGWIZI, Nqobile
|Unwinsdale Dr.; Corner Luna Road, Plot 134
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MARANGE RESOURCES (PRIVATE) LIMITED
|MMCZ Building; 90 Mutare Road
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MARONDERA MAPLE LEAF FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED
|New Office Park; Block C; Sam Levy’s Village
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MINERALS MARKETING CORPORATION OF ZIMBABWE
|90 Mutare Road
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MNANGAGWA, JR., Emmerson Dambudzo
|41 Dacomb Drive; Chisipite
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MPUNGA, Sandra
|4 Luna Road; Borrowdale
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MUCHINGURI, Natasha
|2 Tender Road, Highlands
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MUCHINGURI, Oppah Chamu Zvipange
|15 Moorherist Avenue
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MUCHINGURI, Tanya
|2 Tender Road, Highlands
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MUGABE, Leo
|72 Green Groove Drive; Greendale
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MUMBENGEGWI, Samuel Simbarashe Simbanenduku
|22 Stour Road, Vainona, Borrowdale
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|MUTAMBA, Stephen
|192 Baines Ave.
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|NCUBE, Owen
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|NHEMA, Chenayaimoyo Dunstan Francis
|3 Farthinghill Road, Borrowdale
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|OLDHAM FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|OSLEG
|Lonhoro House; Union Avenue
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|PARIRENYATWA, David Pagwese
|P.O. Box 66222; Kopje
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|PATTERSON FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|PIMENTO FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|R/E OF AUDREY FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|SAKUNDA HOLDINGS
|Samora Machel Avenue No. 45 (between J. Nyerere Way and L. Takawira Street), 4th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Floors; Century Towers
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|SANYATWE, Anselem Nhamo
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|SEKERAMAYI, Sidney Tigere
|31 Honey Bear Lane; Borrowdale
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|SEKERAMAYI, Tsitsi Chihuri
|31 Honey Bear Lane; Borrowdale
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|SHAMU, Webster Kotiwani
|1 Uplands Close
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|SINO ZIM DEVELOPMENT (PVT) LTD
|3rd Floor; Livingstone House; 48 Samora Machel Avenue
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|SPRING SP FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond
|4 Luna Road; Borrowdale
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|TOMANA, Johannes
|Office of Attorney General; Private Bag 7714; Causeway
|Individual
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|ULVA FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|UMGUZA BLOCK FARM
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|ZIDCO HOLDINGS
|88 Robert Mugabe Road
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|ZIMBABWE DEFENCE INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD.
|10th Floor, Trustee House, 55 Samora Machel Avenue
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|ZIMBABWE IRON AND STEEL COMPANY
|Private Bag 2
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
|SDN
|ZIMBABWE MINING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
|MMCZ Building; 90 Mutare Rd.
|Entity
|ZIMBABWE
SDN
