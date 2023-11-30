Bonyongwe removed from US sanctions list

Bonyongwe removed from US sanctions list

Former Zimbabwe intelligence boss Happyton Bonyongwe who also served as Justice Minister for less than two months has been removed from the United States sanctions list.

Bonyongwe, a former army brigadier who served as the central intelligence Organisation boss from 2002, was appointed Justice Minister in October 2017 a month before President Robert Mugabe was forced to resign following intervention by the military.

He was placed on the US sanctions list in 2008.

Below are some of those still on the sanctions list.

Name

 Address Type Program(s) List

ALLAN GRANGE FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
AUCHENBURG FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
BAMBOO CREEK FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
BOURNE FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
CHIMUKA, Obey 25 Northolt Bluffhill Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
CHINAMASA, Monica 6B Honeybear Lane Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
CHINAMASA, Patrick 6B Honeybear Lane Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
CHIWEWE, Willard Private Bag 7713; Causeway Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
COLD COMFORT FARM TRUST CO-OPERATIVE 7 Cowie Road, Tynwald Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
COMOIL (PVT) LTD 2nd Floor, Travel Plaza; 29 Mazoe St.; Box CY2234, Causeway Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
CORBURN 13 FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
DIVINE HOMES 31 Kensington; Highlands Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
EIRIN FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
EYRIE FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
FAMBA SAFARIS 4 Wayhill Lane; Umwisdale Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
FOSSIL AGRO 42 McChlery Avenue; Eastlea Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
FOSSIL CONTRACTING 5 Loreley Crescent Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
FOUNTAIN FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
HARMONY FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
JONGWE PRINTING AND PUBLISHING COMPANY 14 Austin Road; Coventry Road; Workington Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
KASUKUWERE, Savior 78 Enterprise Road; Chisipite Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
LITTLE CONNEMARA 1 FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
LOCHINVAR FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
LOT 3A OF DETE VALLEY FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
LOTHAIN FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
M & S SYNDICATE (PVT) LTD. First Floor, Victory House, 88 Robert Mugabe Road Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
MAGWIZI, Nqobile Unwinsdale Dr.; Corner Luna Road, Plot 134 Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
MARANGE RESOURCES (PRIVATE) LIMITED MMCZ Building; 90 Mutare Road Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
MARONDERA MAPLE LEAF FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED New Office Park; Block C; Sam Levy’s Village Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
MINERALS MARKETING CORPORATION OF ZIMBABWE 90 Mutare Road Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
MNANGAGWA, JR., Emmerson Dambudzo 41 Dacomb Drive; Chisipite Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
MPUNGA, Sandra 4 Luna Road; Borrowdale Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
MUCHINGURI, Natasha 2 Tender Road, Highlands Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
MUCHINGURI, Oppah Chamu Zvipange 15 Moorherist Avenue Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
MUCHINGURI, Tanya 2 Tender Road, Highlands Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
MUGABE, Leo 72 Green Groove Drive; Greendale Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
MUMBENGEGWI, Samuel Simbarashe Simbanenduku 22 Stour Road, Vainona, Borrowdale Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
MUTAMBA, Stephen 192 Baines Ave. Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
NCUBE, Owen   Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
NHEMA, Chenayaimoyo Dunstan Francis 3 Farthinghill Road, Borrowdale Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
OLDHAM FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
OSLEG Lonhoro House; Union Avenue Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
PARIRENYATWA, David Pagwese P.O. Box 66222; Kopje Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
PATTERSON FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
PIMENTO FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
R/E OF AUDREY FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
SAKUNDA HOLDINGS Samora Machel Avenue No. 45 (between J. Nyerere Way and L. Takawira Street), 4th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Floors; Century Towers Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
SANYATWE, Anselem Nhamo   Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
SEKERAMAYI, Sidney Tigere 31 Honey Bear Lane; Borrowdale Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
SEKERAMAYI, Tsitsi Chihuri 31 Honey Bear Lane; Borrowdale Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
SHAMU, Webster Kotiwani 1 Uplands Close Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
SINO ZIM DEVELOPMENT (PVT) LTD 3rd Floor; Livingstone House; 48 Samora Machel Avenue Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
SPRING SP FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond 4 Luna Road; Borrowdale Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
TOMANA, Johannes Office of Attorney General; Private Bag 7714; Causeway Individual ZIMBABWE SDN  
ULVA FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
UMGUZA BLOCK FARM   Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
ZIDCO HOLDINGS 88 Robert Mugabe Road Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
ZIMBABWE DEFENCE INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD. 10th Floor, Trustee House, 55 Samora Machel Avenue Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
ZIMBABWE IRON AND STEEL COMPANY Private Bag 2 Entity ZIMBABWE SDN  
ZIMBABWE MINING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION MMCZ Building; 90 Mutare Rd. Entity ZIMBABWE

SDN

 

