Bonyongwe removed from US sanctions list

Former Zimbabwe intelligence boss Happyton Bonyongwe who also served as Justice Minister for less than two months has been removed from the United States sanctions list.

Bonyongwe, a former army brigadier who served as the central intelligence Organisation boss from 2002, was appointed Justice Minister in October 2017 a month before President Robert Mugabe was forced to resign following intervention by the military.

He was placed on the US sanctions list in 2008.

Below are some of those still on the sanctions list.

Name Address Type Program(s) List

(144 VIEWS)