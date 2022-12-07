Biti says 2023 budget cannot be debated in the absence of Finance Minister- hakusi kufudza mombe

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti today said the 2023 budget could not be debated in the absence of Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube or his deputy Clemence Chiduwa.

When told by the deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi that the leader of government business, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was in the House taking notes on behalf of Ncube, Biti responded: “Hakusi kufudza mombe, the Minister must come and listen, it is a technical area. He must respect this august House.”

The debate,however,proceeded with Josiah Sithole presenting the report of the Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

Full exchange:

HON. BITI: On a point of order. We are not seeing the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Prof. Ncube. He has to respond. The Minister must respect this budget and this august House – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order! The Leader of Government Business and Minister of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Ziyambi will be taking notes on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Economic Development – [HON.MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.]-

HON. BITI: Hakusi kufudza mombe, the Minister must come and listen, it is a technical area. He must respect this august House – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: We also have Ministry officials who are also taking notes on behalf of the Minister.

Hon. Biti and Hon. Gonese were asked to approach the Chair.

– [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Members, may we have order in the House.

HON. JOSIAH SITHOLE: I rise to present a report of the Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Media Broadcasting Services on behalf of the Chairperson, Hon. Mokone.

Madam Speaker….

HON. MADZIMURE: On a point of order Madam Speaker. In the absence of the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, let us allow the Chairpersons to just submit the reports since we are not going to debate them. They should just submit them and the Minister will read those reports.

