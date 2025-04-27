Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi ‘s powerful Easter Sunday sermon

Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Muitendi delivered a powerful, thought provoking sermon on Easter Sunday in which he said the resurrection of Christ should also be the resurrection of Zimbabwe.

He called for peace and unity saying unity should not just be slogan,it should be our strength.

“To the military; your strength must defend peace, not just borders,” Bishop Mutendi said.

“To the politicians; your voice must unite, not divide.

“To the economists; your plans must uplift the poorest.

“To the church; your gospel must build, not break.

“To the police and public servants; serve faithfully until He returns.

“To every Zimbabwean abroad; come home in heart and hand.

“To Africa and the world, Zimbabwe’s rising is not isolation; it is invitation.”

Below is the full sermon:

Zuva ranhasi, tichiimba Gomo reZion richakwira pamusoro pezvikomonyana;

Gomo reZimbabwe ripano!

Gomo rakasimba.

President pamwe nevakuru vehurumende,

Ndimi Gomo reZimbabwe; rakatsaurwa, rikamiswa naMwari.

For truly, the mountain of the Lord and the mountainof the nation are not two, but one.

For a nation without God loses its compass,

And a church without its nation loses its flock

Church and state must walk together, not in conflict, but in covenant

Today, the stone has been rolled away not only from the tomb of Jesus Christ, but from the

hearts of nations longing to rise again.

And as we celebrate Easter, the ultimate moment of resurrection, we must ask:

What must rise again in Zimbabwe?

Let it be our unity

Let it be our hope

Let it be our righteousness

Let it be our nation

Allow me to begin with a thought:

“Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice,

The assurance of dignity, and the unity of purpose.”

Peace in Dzimba, Tabera, in Business World

As it is written in Isaiah 32:17, “The fruit of righteousness will be peace; its effect will be

quietness and confidence forever.”

John 20:19 tells us that when Jesus rose from the grave and appeared to the disciples,

The first words He spoke were: “Peace be with you.”

Slogan yeZion neNyika – share it.

His first message was not revenge, not retribution, but peace

And again He said: “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I

am sending you to the whole world”.

So today, I do not speak only as a bishop

I speak as a son of this soil, echoing the heartbeat of millions.

