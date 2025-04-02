Bishop Mutendi calls for peace, says women should spearhead the initiative

Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi today called for peace in Zimbabwe and said women should spearhead the peace because they have always been peacekeepers, peacemakers, peace nurturers and preservers.

He said this in his live broadcast on both Youtube and Facebook to his congregants across the world. Wednesday is women’s day for the church. The ZCC airs its live broadcasts every Wednesday, for women; Friday, for men; and every Sunday for everyone.

His message was delivered two days after a day of protests that had been called for, flopped. People stayed at their homes instead.

The peace that prevailed on Monday, Bishop Mutendi said, was not by chance but was a result of prayer.

His church called for two days of fasting, Saturday and Sunday, to pray for peace

“There comes a time in every nation’s journey when paths diverge, and choices must be made,” he said.

“Some sought to make their voices heard in the streets, believing that was their way to bring change. Others chose to remain in prayer, trusting in the power of peace. Each path was taken with deep conviction, and yet, in the grand scheme of life, all roads must lead to a greater purpose; building, not breaking; healing, not wounding. Both groups, though differing in action, sought the same thing; a better Zimbabwe.

“Earlier this week was expected to experience some turbulence, but instead, it became a moment of peace. This was not by chance. It was because the prayers of the faithful had gone ahead. Peace is not passive; it is active. It is poured like oil upon a nation, quenching fires before they rise.”

Bishop Mutendi said moments like these define a nation, but they should not divide it.

“The crossroads we face are not a place of destruction, but a place of decision. It is at such points that wisdom calls us to reflect. The axe forgets, but the tree remembers. Let us be mindful that in our pursuit of progress, we do not wound the very land we seek to heal.

“A river does not stop because stones stand in its way; it finds a course to keep moving. Likewise, Zimbabwe must not be a nation stuck in the struggles of yesterday, but a nation that uses those struggles as stepping stones to a greater tomorrow. The reality is clear: those who protested sought a way forward. Those who stayed back also sought a way forward. This means that, at our core, we are all after the same thing; progress, justice, and a Zimbabwe that thrives.”

