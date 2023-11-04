Big blow for CCC as recalled MPs lose case- Full...

Big blow for CCC as recalled MPs lose case- Full judgement

The Citizens Coalition for Change has suffered a big blow as legislators who were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who said he was the party’s interim secretary general have lost their case in a judgement that is likely to send shivers among those not yet recalled.

Tshabangu recalled 15 Members of Parliament, nine Senators and 17 councillors and has threatened to recall more.

To make matters worse the CCC legislators were ordered to pay the costs of the suit.

Below is the judgement in full.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

