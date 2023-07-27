Big blow for CCC as court nullifies nomination of its 12 candidates in Bulawayo

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was dealt a heavy blow in Bulawayo, one of its strongholds, after the court nullified the candidature of 12 of its parliamentary contestants ahead of the general elections in Zimbabwe.

Since the turn of the century, Bulawayo has been a stronghold for the opposition – which, at the time, was known as the Movement for Democratic Change. With the opposition out of the way, the ruling will likely hand ZANU-PF a walkover.

In the 2018 elections, the opposition lost one constituency in Bulawayo after the party fielded two candidates, resulting in a split vote, which handed ZANU-PF’s Raji Modi the seat.

Learning from past mistakes, the CCC claimed to be guarding against double candidates this time when its selection process, which came to be known as “strategic ambiguity” among critics, came into effect.

This process led to the delay of nomination papers reaching the nomination court in Bulawayo in time – from Harare, the capital city where decision-making had been centralised.

The case presented before the courts by ZANU-PF-linked activists was that CCC candidates filed their papers past the 16:00 nomination court deadline.

Justice Nokuthula Moyo delivered the judgment, nullifying the candidature of CCC’s parliamentary contestants. But the CCC said it would challenge the judgment, which would then be suspended, in the hope that the party candidates could stand for election.

“We respectfully disagree with it (the judgment) and will be taking the necessary legal steps to ensure that elections are held. Candidates must continue with their work undeterred,” CCC’s legal advisor, Thabani Mpofu, said.

The party’s spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, in a tweet said the lawfare used by ZANU-PF showed the ruling party was running scared.

She said: “Even at his worst, Robert Mugabe never tried to remove opponents whom he feared from the ballot paper. ZANU-PF’s removal of 12 Bulawayo candidates renders this a full-blown dictatorship and an outpost of tyranny.”

If they are not allowed to stand, it would mean CCC will let go of 12 constituencies in Bulawayo, which would add to the 94 local authority wards that ZANU-PF had won uncontested after the opposition failed to have candidates.

The anticipated walkover by ZANU-PF means that CCC can also miss out on provincial council seats, which are awarded on the strength of parliamentary votes.- News24

See CCC full statement below:

