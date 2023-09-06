Are Zimbabwe’s election results still pending?

Although Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in on Monday, 4 September, a South African publication yesterday published a graphic which said that the presidential election results are still pending.

Zimbabwe announced its presidential election results on 26 August with Zimbabwe African National UNion-Patriotic Front leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner but Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa refused to accept the results. He, however, did not challenge the results in court paving way for Mnangagwa to be sworn in.

Chamisa has called for fresh elections and has taken his case to the Southern African Development Community and the African Union, a move constitutional exports say is futile as only the Constitutional Court in Zimbabwe has the final say.

Ironically, the Daily Maverick graphic accompanied a story in which African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who came to Zimbabwe for Mnangagwa’s inauguration, dismissed fresh elections.

Mbalula says the Zimbabwean issue can only be solved by Zimbabweans.

Although Chamisa has rejected the results of the presidential elections, he seems to have accepted those for local authorities and parliament.

Some councillors from his party are due to be sworn in today while Members of Parliament will be sworn in tomorrow.

