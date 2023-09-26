A quarter of Zimbabwe adults has no clue of how...

A quarter of Zimbabwe adults has no clue of how they will survive in old age

A quarter of Zimbabwe’s adult population has not made any plans on how they will meet their expenses in old age while 78% have not made any funeral provisions, according to a survey released by the country’s central bank today.

The Finscope Consumer survey for the year ending December 2022,also showed that:

  • 9% of women are formally employed compared to 17% of men.
  • 73% of the adult population earn US$100 or less per month, up from 65% in 2014, the majority of whom are women in rural areas (82%).
  • The majority of the population (72%) reside in rural areas and agriculture is the main source of income.
  • However, 65% of rural population face challenges in terms of agricultural inputs, while 24% lack capital investment into their enterprises , and 20% face water challenges which is key to their productivity.
  • The majority of the adult population relies on the informal sector as a source of employment and income. The informal services sector forms an important part of household income.
  • Agriculture plays a critical role and any financial inclusion initiatives excluding the rural communities and smallholder farmers is sub-optimal.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

