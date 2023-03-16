945 companies allotted US$76.6 million in February- Here they are



A total of 945 businesses, including 555 small and medium enterprises were allotted a total of US$76.6 million through the foreign currency auction in February with the bulk of the money, US$68.6 million, going to 390 large firms.

The country, however, paid out a total of US$595.4 million last month with US$501.5 million coming from foreign currency accounts and only US$17.3 million from the interbank market.

FCAs accounted for 87% of the US$1.4 billion paid out in the first two months of this year. The auction provided 10% and the interbank market 3%.

Blue Ribbon and Varun Beverages were once against the top beneficiaries. 

Four companies that were in the top 10 in January moved out. These were: Windmill, Cangrow, Parrogate and Sateware Technologies. 

Those that joined the top 10 in February were: Olivine, Makomo Engineering, Dairibord and Mega Market.

Below is the list of the 945 companies that benefited:

0
