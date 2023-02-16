5 lessons Tsvangirai taught Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has listed five lessons which he says former Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai taught him.
In a message to mark both Tsvangirai’s death five years ago and his own rise to power, Chamisa listed the five lessons as:
- Never keep or carry a grudge.
- Don’t pursue vengeance
- Seek peace with all men
- Ignore haters, cynics and doomsayers
- Stay focused,stay the course!
See also: Five years down the line, someone still has to convince me Chamisa is not a Mnangagwa project
(53 VIEWS)
0 Comments