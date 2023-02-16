5 lessons Tsvangirai taught Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has listed five lessons which he says former Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai taught him.

In a message to mark both Tsvangirai’s death five years ago and his own rise to power, Chamisa listed the five lessons as:

Never keep or carry a grudge. Don’t pursue vengeance Seek peace with all men Ignore haters, cynics and doomsayers Stay focused,stay the course!

