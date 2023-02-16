5 lessons Tsvangirai taught Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has listed five lessons which he says former Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai taught him.

In a message to mark both Tsvangirai’s death five years ago and his own rise to power, Chamisa listed the five lessons as:

  1. Never keep or carry a grudge.
  2. Don’t pursue vengeance
  3. Seek peace with all men
  4. Ignore haters, cynics and doomsayers
  5. Stay focused,stay the course!

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

