100 most reputable Africans 2023

Two Zimbabweans, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and actress Danai Gurira, are among the 100 most reputable Africans for 2023.

The selection by Reputation Poll International is based on integrity, visibility and impact.

Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable people in Africa in alphabetical order;

Abdulrazak Gurnah FRSL || British Author and Professor Afua Kyei || Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England Agnes Matilda Kalibab || President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Aisha Yesufu || Human Rights Advocate Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP Arunma Oteh || Economist and Financial Manager Basita Michael (Esq) || President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association Bibata Ganemtore Nabaloum || Head of Association for Promotion of Women and Children (APEE) Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib || Fellow of the African Academy Of Sciences Birama Sidibé || Former Vice President Of the Islamic Bank of Development Bolaji Akinremi (Amb.) || Director of Economy Trade & Investment , Ministry of Foreign Affairs Carol Bouwer || CEO, Carol Bouwer Productions Carolyn Steyn || Founder, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day Chantal Moussokoura Fanny (Sen.) || Senator for Folon District Clare Akamanzi || CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) Conrad Mbewe (Pastor) || Author and Pastor at Kabwata Baptist Church Cosmas Maduka || Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group Coumba D. Sow || Representative at UN Food and Agriculture Organization Dag Heward-Mills (Bishop) || Founder and Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International Danai Jekesai Guirira ||Actress Dauda Lawal (Dr.) || Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd David Olaniyi Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder and General Overseer at Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCW) Denis Mukwege || Founder and Head of the Panzi Hospital Edi Mūe Gathegi || Actor Edward Kobina Enninful OBE || Editor in Chief, British Vogue Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President of Liberia Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Eric Yirenkyi Danquah || Founding Director, The West Africa Centre for crop Improvement (WACCI) Fatoumatta Njai || Representative of ECOWAS Fitsum Assefa Adela || Leader, FDRE Minister of Planning and Development Goodluck Ebele Azikwe Jonathan (H.E GCFR, GCON) || Former President of Nigeria Helena Ndume (Dr.) || Head of Opthalmology, Windheok Central Hospital Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang || Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa Jennifer Douglas (Dr.) || Founder and President, Gede Foundation Jonathan Fonati Koffa || Deputy Speaker Liberia Joaquim Alberto Chissano || Former President of Mozambique Joseph-Achille Mbembe || Author, Philosopher, and Lecturer Joyce Msuya || Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN Judy Dlamini || Chancellor at the University of Witwatersand Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (Alhaji, Dr.) || Former Director-General of UNIDO Kanya King, CBE || CEO, Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards Ken Kwaku || Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania Kofi Tutu Agyare || Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments Lazarus Chakwera (H.E) || President of Malawi Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi || 36th Kgosi (king) of the royal Bafokeng Nation Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist Leïla Slimani || Author and Journalist Lia Tadesse || Minister of Health in Ethiopia Lindiwe Mazibuko || Executive Director of Apolitical Academy Lucy Quist || MD, Morgan Stanley Ghana Lydia Heather Mudhari || Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe in Scotland Marieme Jamme || Philanthropist and Businesswoman Maritza Peña Rosabal || Former Minister of Education in Cape Verde Martha Karau (Hon.) || Leader of the NARC Kenya political party Martha K. Koome (Hon. Chief Justice EGH) ||Chief Justice of Kenya Martin Kimani || Kenyan Diplomat Mike Jocktane || Founder, Christ Revealed to Nations & Presidential Candidate, Gabon Nouveau. Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng || Former Chief Justice of South Africa Mohamed Moustapha Malick Fall || Regional Director at UNICEF for Eastern and Southern Africa Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei || Egyptian Lawyer and Diplomat Mohammed “Mo” Ibrahim || Founder and Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation Monica Geingos || First Lady of Namibia Monique Ilboudo || Author and Human Rights Advocate Mthuli Ncube || Former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe Naguib Onsi Sawiris || CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding Nelson Makamo || Visual Artist N’Gunu Tiny || Founder and CEO, The Emerald Group Nicholas F. Oppenheimer || Businessman Nj Ajuk || Author, Founder, and CEO of Centurion Law Group Njoya Tiku || Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || CEO of Dutch Mining Group Ogiame Atuwatse III || 21st Olu of Warri Olaniyi Olatunji Nelson || International Development Professional Patrick Ngugi Njoroge || Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya Paul Enenche (Dr., Pastor) || Senior Pastor, The Dunamis International Gospel Centre Phuthi Mahanyelle || CEO of Naspers Ronald Ozzy Lamola || Minister of Justice and Correctional Services in South Africa Rosalia Martins-Hausiku || CEO Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia Sadia Haji Samatar || Lead of the Parliament in Somalia Sahle-Work Zewde || President of Ethiopia Samuel Esson Jonah || Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in Ghana Sheila Dinotshe Tlou || Nurse and Nursing Educator Soha Ali || Senior Counrty Representative of J.P Morgan Chase Bank for the Egypt Office Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi || Author, Lawyer, and Political Activist Thebe Ikalafeng || Founder and CEO of Brand Leadership Group Theresa Ayaode || Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups Tijjani Muhammad-Bande || The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) Victoire Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah || Prime Minister of Togo Victor Ochen || Founder and Executive Director of African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET) Wally Adeyemo || Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg || Executive Director at Rise, a project by Schmidt WF Kumuyi (Pastor) || General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) Wided Bouchamaoui || Leader of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts Wilfried Mbappé || Football Coach and Agent William K. Ruto || President of Kenya Winnie Byanyima || Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UNAIDS Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo || Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ethiopia Zeinab Badawi || British Journalist and Television Presenter.

(105 VIEWS)